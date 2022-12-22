Father-son duo beat man to death in Wadala

Mumbai: A father-son duo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man after he brushed past one of them in Wadala.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Randive and his son Pranav Randive. Both residents of Mithaghar area in Wadala.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11.30pm on Monday when the victim, Aswajeet Nathuram Jadhav, was returning to his home after meeting his friend in Wadala. He was walking along RJ Gaikwad Marg when he unintentionally brushed past Vijay Randive. A heated argument broke out between Jadhav and Vijay Randive, Dattatray Shinde, police head constable, Wadala police station, said.

Randive’s son Pranav joined his father and the duo started abusing and beating Jadhav. Even after the 24-year-old fell to the ground, the duo kicked and punched him badly. He suffered severe injury on the backside of his head, Shinde added.

Both the accused then fled from the spot. Some locals, who found Jadhav lying injured on the road, informed the police control room. A police patrolling van rushed Jadhav to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“We found Jadhav’s mobile phone in his pocket and noticed a missed call from his cousin. We dialled the number and informed him about the incident. Jadhav’s cousin was trying to contact him to know his whereabouts,” Shinde added.

Usually, Jadhav reaches home by 10pm everyday, but that day it was too late, Jadhav’s cousin Anand Bhalerao said. Jadhav lived with his mother at Prem Nagar in Worli Naka. He was a mathadi worker.

“After inquiring with locals and checking CCTV footage, the father and son were brought to the police station on Tuesday,” Milind Jadhav, senior inspector, said.

Both of them were charged for murder and produced in the court, which remanded them to police custody.