Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Faulty AC, tech issues affect Metro services

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jun 25, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Mumbai's Ghatkopar metro station faced severe overcrowding due to train delays from technical issues, prompting commuter frustration and safety concerns.

Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Ghatkopar metro station was more overcrowded than usual as the trains of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line were delayed due to operational and technical issues in peak hours.

The scene at Ghatkopar metro station on Tuesday. (X)
The scene at Ghatkopar metro station on Tuesday. (X)

A passenger, Kaushik Dana, posted a video of the crowd on X and commented, “Stampede-like situation at Ghatkopar metro station. Poor management by Metro operators. Hats off to the patience of people though!.”

“Meanwhile hopeless Mumbai Metro with their disappointing frequency at 8.45 am,” wrote another passenger on a microblogging site.

Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association posted on X, “Crazy commuter anger, thanks to technical issues with mumbai metro line 1. Stampede like situation in many stations & some entry points have been shut with grills,” and tagged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting an action before the situation worsens, causing danger to the commuters’ lives. A similar situation occurred at 9.30 pm when the passengers were informed about the delay in all trains heading to Versova due to technical issues.

Blue line’s operator Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, said that the morning’s disruption was due to withdrawal of a train from services, owing to failure in its air conditioning system.

The disruption in the evening was because of entanglement of a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site with metro’s Overhead Equipment, the spokesperson stated.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Faulty AC, tech issues affect Metro services
