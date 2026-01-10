Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on January 6 shut down the in-house canteen at VN Desai Hospital after an inspection found it was operating with an expired food safety licence and under allegedly unhygienic conditions. FDA shuts VN Desai Hospital canteen over hygiene lapses, expired licence

The canteen, run by a private caterer for several years and used by hospital staff and patients’ relatives, was found to be functioning without a valid licence under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). FDA officials said the licence had expired on March 3, 2025 and had not been renewed despite the canteen continuing operations.

“The inspection revealed that the establishment was functioning without a valid licence and in contravention of food safety norms. Therefore, the canteen was ordered to be closed with immediate effect,” an FDA official said.

The action followed a complaint flagging both the expiry of the licence and the quality of food served at the facility. “The food quality is pathetic and insects have been found in the food. An inspection should be conducted and strict action taken if violations are found,” the complainant stated, requesting anonymity.

A former employee of VN Desai Hospital backed these allegations, claiming the issues were not new. The employee also claimed that ongoing renovation work had further compromised food safety. “Repair work was underway, but the kitchen area was not covered. There were no proper curtains or barriers, and dust would fall into plates,” the employee added.

Another senior hospital employee said the hospital administration shared responsibility for the lapse. “The administration allowed the canteen to function even after the licence expired. Supervisory checks were inadequate and inspections were carried out only for formality,” the employee alleged.

The hospital administration did not respond to calls or text messages from Hindustan Times seeking comment.