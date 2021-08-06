Few public vaccination centres in Mumbai to open on Saturday

With limited stock of vaccines available in Mumbai for Saturday’s vaccination drive, only few public vaccination centres will be open across the city on Saturday, according to information from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department. The city is expected to receive a fresh stock of vaccines on Saturday.

Mumbai received 57,000 Covishield doses and 48,000 Covaxin doses on Tuesday night, which were distributed to vaccine centres on Wednesday. Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of the civic body’s public health department, said, “We have not received stock after Tuesday night. Based on the available stock, vaccination drive will take place at few vaccine centres on Saturday. The complete list will be shared separately on social media.”

BMC tweeted Covaxin will be available at 14 vaccination centres and Covishield at 20 centres.

On Friday, 432 vaccination centres were operational across the city, of which 295 centres are operated by BMC, 20 by the state, and 117 are privately-operated. A total of 43,231 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city on Friday, of which 14,392 received their second dose, and 28,839 received the first dose.

So far, 1,859,100 beneficiaries have been completely vaccinated in the city, and 5,620,933 have been vaccinated with their first dose.