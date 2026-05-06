Mumbai, A fire broke out at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate the passengers from the premises, officials said. Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at 4.10 pm, they said, adding that the metro rail services in the underground corridor of the Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade was briefly affected.

A civic official said the fire erupted in the technical room of the metro station.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade at 4.13 pm, following which emergency teams were rushed to the spot, he said.

A fire brigade official said three fire engines and two jumbo tankers reached the site and the fire was doused by 4.30 pm.

Smoke permeated the underground station premises, due to which the firefighters had to use breathing apparatus during the operation, he said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited , which operates the services, however, termed it a "minor smoke incident".

In a statement, it said, "A minor smoke incident was reported at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport -T2 station today and was promptly addressed by the on-site team."

As a precautionary measure, the station was briefly evacuated and trains did not halt at the CSMIA-T2 station during this period, it added.

"Services between Sahar Road and Aarey stations were temporarily affected. However, normal operations have been restored," the MMRCL said.

According to the MMRCL, all necessary safety protocols were followed and the situation was fully brought under control.

In November 2024, a fire had broken out in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex metro underground station.

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