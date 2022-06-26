Fire breaks out in cafeteria of Thane theatre, customers evacuated safely

A fire broke out in the cafeteria of a theater at the High Street Mall in Kapurbawdi, Thane, on Saturday night, officials said.

The customers were evacuated safely but three fire brigade officials suffocated and one suffered minor injury during the incident, they added.

Around 11.30pm on Saturday, the manager of the theatre, who was on the third floor, suddenly saw a fire breaking out in the snack corner area. He immediately informed the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane and Fire brigade officials.

A team of six fire brigade officials, with two rescue vehicles, one jumbo water tanker and two rescue van reached the spot, evacuated the customers through the backside gate and tried to control the fire for almost five hours. In the morning, the fire was under control.

“The fire brigade is still investigating the reason behind the fire. Some night shows were cancelled immediately after the fire broke out. While dousing fire, due to heavy smoke, firemen Deepak Borade, Sunil Darade, Vishal Patil, suffocated during the operation and another fireman J P wagh suffered minor injury. All of them were released from hospital after basic treatment,” said an RDMC officer.