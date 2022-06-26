Fire breaks out in cafeteria of Thane theatre, customers evacuated safely
A fire broke out in the cafeteria of a theater at the High Street Mall in Kapurbawdi, Thane, on Saturday night, officials said.
The customers were evacuated safely but three fire brigade officials suffocated and one suffered minor injury during the incident, they added.
Around 11.30pm on Saturday, the manager of the theatre, who was on the third floor, suddenly saw a fire breaking out in the snack corner area. He immediately informed the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane and Fire brigade officials.
A team of six fire brigade officials, with two rescue vehicles, one jumbo water tanker and two rescue van reached the spot, evacuated the customers through the backside gate and tried to control the fire for almost five hours. In the morning, the fire was under control.
“The fire brigade is still investigating the reason behind the fire. Some night shows were cancelled immediately after the fire broke out. While dousing fire, due to heavy smoke, firemen Deepak Borade, Sunil Darade, Vishal Patil, suffocated during the operation and another fireman J P wagh suffered minor injury. All of them were released from hospital after basic treatment,” said an RDMC officer.
West Bengal: Polls begin in Darjeeling, Siliguri, 6 municipal seats
The voting for the elections to the Gorkha Territorial Administration in Bengal's Darjeeling hills began on Sunday along with polls in 22 gram panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and by-polls at six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. The West Bengal State Election Commission announced last month that the results of all the polls and by-polls will be declared on June 29.
Ashok Gehlot renews attack on Sachin Pilot, hurls big charge over 2020 coup
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a fresh attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, alleging he was in connivance with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2020 to topple the Congress government in the state, news agency PTI reported. Pilot and his supporters had rebelled against Gehlot in 2020, by staging a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan before moving to Haryana. It was after efforts by Gandhi family that Pilot relented.
Sec 144 in Mumbai till July 10; political leaders’ security strengthened
Amid the escalating tensions between Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its rebel faction, the Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which disallows movement and unlawful assembly of five or more people, in the city. The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
