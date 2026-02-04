Fire in 18-storey Thane building leaves 2 injured, 70 evacuated

THANE: A fire broke out in an 18-storey residential building in Thane early Tuesday, requiring the evacuation of more than 70 residents and leaving two senior citizens injured. The fire was reported at around 4.14 am on the 10th floor of the Milan Hill building in the Shastri Nagar area. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the fire was reported at around 4.14 am on the 10th floor of the Milan Hill building in the Shastri Nagar area. The blaze originated in the building’s electric duct and spread up to the 13th floor, filling the upper floors with dense smoke.

Fire brigade officials said the heavy smoke severely reduced visibility inside the building, trapping several residents inside their flats. The main doors of two flats on the 10th floor were completely gutted in the incident.

Teams from the fire brigade, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), Mahanagar Gas and the TMC Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot and carried out a coordinated rescue operation. More than 70 residents stranded on different floors were safely evacuated. Occupants of two flats on the 10th floor, who were unable to exit due to intense smoke and heat, were rescued by fire and disaster management personnel using safety equipment.

Two senior citizens, Ruchira Deshmukh, 74, and Vivek Pradhan, 62, sustained burn injuries and were admitted to private hospitals, where their condition is reported to be stable. Yasin Tadvi, head of the TMC Disaster Management Cell, said the victims suffered minor burns to their hands while evacuating. “They sustained the injuries while coming down and using the walls for support, which had become hot due to the fire,” he said.

Officials said the fire was brought under control by 5.30 am. “The quick response of residents and timely rescue efforts helped avert a major tragedy. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the official added.