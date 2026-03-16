Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday warned of "strict action", including FIRs, against hospitals found charging beneficiaries of state-run cashless health schemes, asserting that patients should not have to pay "a single rupee" for treatment. FIRs against hospitals charging beneficiaries of health schemes: Maharashtra minister

The minister informed the state assembly that the government had examined nearly 368 complaints about hospitals charging patients covered under health schemes and recovered penalties of ₹60 lakh so far.

There were several complaints about hospitals allegedly demanding additional money from patients despite treatment being covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya schemes, he said.

"Under these schemes, treatment is meant to be completely free and cashless. If any hospital charges money from patients, strict action will be taken," he warned, noting that 12 hospitals have already been delisted from the schemes after they were found violating provisions.

Abitkar said that the integration of the state government's scheme with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme has expanded the scope of treatment.

Earlier, about 1,356 ailments were covered, but the number has now been increased to around 2,300, along with higher package rates for treatments, he said, adding that all citizens covered under these cashless schemes can avail treatment up to ₹5 lakh.

The minister further stated that the government is using artificial intelligence-based monitoring to track complaints and detect suspicious activities by empanelled hospitals to improve transparency and curb irregularities.

He informed the House that district-level committees, headed by guardian ministers and comprising MLAs and officials, have been constituted to monitor the implementation and functioning of the schemes every three months.

Abitkar also urged legislators to actively monitor hospitals in their constituencies and report any violations.

"If even a single complaint is brought to our notice, action will be taken immediately," he said, adding that the government may also register first information reports against hospitals that repeatedly violate rules.

The minister reiterated that the health schemes were aimed at ensuring access to quality treatment for the poor and common citizens, and the government will not tolerate exploitation of beneficiaries.

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