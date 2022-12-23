Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Five missing from Chembur Children’s Home

Five missing from Chembur Children’s Home

Published on Dec 23, 2022 08:16 PM IST

The children fled from the centre and belong to the age group of 13 to 17 years, as per the police. Since all of them are minors, a kidnapping case has been registered.

ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: In one week, five boys went missing from a children’s home – run by an organisation affiliated with the woman and child development department – in Chembur. The children fled from the centre and belong to the age group of 13 to 17 years, as per the police. Since all of them are minors, a kidnapping case has been registered.

“This is a safety lapse on part of the Children’s Home. It is their responsibility to keep proper watch and security on the children,” said a police officer from the Chembur police station. “They are getting proper facilities from the government to take care of orphan children. It is their responsibility to monitor their movements as well as take care of them.”

As per the FIR, a 13-year-old boy who stayed in the centre from September 10, was not seen again after 7:30 pm on December 17. Separately, two 17-year-old boys could not be found since December 18. Earlier, they were rescued by the Kurla government railway police and were handed over to the Children’s Home.

In another incident, on December 18, a 15-year-old boy – who was rescued a few days back – also went missing. The fifth boy, a 14-year-old boy, allegedly went missing on the evening of December 20.

Police inspector Ranjit Jadhav said, “We are investigating the matter to find out what happened and why the children fled from the centre. A police team has been trying to locate them.”

As soon as the matter came to light, the staff members searched the surrounding areas but the children could not be found. Then they approached the Chembur police station and the FIR was registered based on their complaint, said a police official.

Friday, December 23, 2022
