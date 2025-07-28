THANE: A tense rescue operation took place late into the night on Saturday in Mumbra after five 18-year-olds lost their way while trekking in the hills near Gaondevi, Mumbra Bypass. The group had gone to enjoy the rain and Nature but lost their way while trying to return. Five trekkers lost in Mumbra hills rescued by TMC, fire dept, local community

Syed Ayub, Shoaib Khan, Amoor Khan, Arhan Khan, and Mudassir Gufare, all residents of Amrutnagar, Mumbra, set out on the hike at around 3 pm on Saturday afternoon. As the evening progressed, the dark and foggy weather led to them getting stranded. “We couldn’t find the way back, and it was getting really dark,” said Shoaib. “We were scared, but when I managed to get a signal on my phone, I called my family. We tried to use the phone’s flashlight to signal for help but to no avail.”

The boys’ relatives, meanwhile, immediately contacted the Mumbra fire department, which set a rescue operation in process. “Once we received the call, our team, along with local residents familiar with the area, began searching for the boys,” said Yasin Tadvi, officer at the Thane municipal corporation’s disaster management department. “The hill was about half an hour away by road, but due to the darkness and slippery conditions, the boys were scared and unable to find their way. Thanks to their phone signals and the flashlight, we were able to pinpoint their location.”

Local residents played a crucial role in the operation by guiding the rescue teams, as they were familiar with the terrain. By the time the youngsters were safely located, it was past 11.30 pm. They were then handed over to the Mumbra police, who took them into custody for further safety. “The boys were not injured,” said Tadvi. “The operation was a success thanks to the combined efforts of the fire department, local people and community members.”