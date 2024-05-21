Five-star hotel employee stabs roommate over petty issue

MUMBAI: The Vanrai police registered an FIR against a 38-year-old employee of a five-star hotel for allegedly stabbing his roommate with a pair of scissors over a petty issue in the early hours of Sunday. HT Image

According to the complainant, who is admitted at the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, he has suffered severe injuries in his abdomen. The police said that the victim, Krishna Ashok Nalawade, 21, a native of Sambhajinagar, had been working for a five-star hotel for the past four months and had been staying with three other men, including the accused, Naresh Saud.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Officers said that the incident took place after 1 am on Sunday when Nalawade was resting in his room after dinner. Since he was unable to sleep, he was browsing through his mobile phone when Saud walked into the room. Seeing Saud in an inebriated state, Nalawade did not engage in conversation and sat there looking at his phone. Saud, who was surfing, asked Nalawade to return his mobile charger. Nalwade informed Saud that the charger was his and that he had not borrowed any charger from him.

Saud again demanded the charger back; however, when Nalawade refused, Saud picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Nalawade repeatedly in his abdomen. When Nalawade screamed, Saud fled from the room. Hearing Nalawade’s cries for help, his roommate Sharad Pujari rushed to his aid. Pujari then rushed Nalawade to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, where he underwent surgery on Sunday evening. Pujari subsequently informed the police about the incident, after which the Vanrai police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are in the process of tracing Saud. We are also recording statements of Nalwade’s colleagues about Saud’s behaviour and whether he had abused or assaulted any other person,” said a police officer from Vanrai police station.