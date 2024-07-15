 Flyer from Bangkok held with ganja worth ₹1.95 crore | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flyer from Bangkok held with ganja worth 1.95 crore

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jul 15, 2024 07:04 AM IST

AIU officials on night duty intercepted Khan on specific intelligence that a woman was carrying some narcotic substance. Based on the information, the official conducted a personal search but no contraband was recovered

Mumbai: A 37-year-old flyer from Bangkok, Thailand was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday, with possession of 4,273 grams of ganja (marijuana) valued at 1.95 crore in the illicit market. According to officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department, the arrested accused, identified as Fiza Javed Khan, 37, is a resident of Chembur and is involved with a drug-smuggling syndicate.

Flyer from Bangkok held with ganja worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.95 crore
Flyer from Bangkok held with ganja worth 1.95 crore

AIU officials on night duty intercepted Khan on specific intelligence that a woman was carrying some narcotic substance. Based on the information, the official conducted a personal search but no contraband was recovered.

Khan was carrying baggage- a grey trolley bag and a blue trolley bag and both bags were stuffed with clothes and some personal belongings. During the search, nine vacuum pouches made of plastic-like material which contained greenish-coloured substances were found. When one of the packets was cut open, the officials found a greenish-coloured substance packed in a pouch. A small quantity of the sample was removed and sent for lab testing. The test detected the substance to be ganja.

The officials then collected samples from the remaining eight packets in possession of the accused and tested them using a narcotic drug testing kit. All the samples were found to be ganja totalling 4,273 grams. The officials also found food items and toys in the woman’s bag.

The officials then made a panchnama of the seized drugs served her summons under section 67 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and directed her to appear before the AIU officer to record her statement. While recording her statement, the accused confessed to carrying a trolley bag at the international airport while coming from Bangkok and she was aware that smuggling ganja is illegal.

A case was registered against Khan under sections of the NDPS Act and she was arrested for smuggling ganja in huge quantity valued 1.95 crore. She was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Flyer from Bangkok held with ganja worth 1.95 crore
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On