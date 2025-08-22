Forest dept rescues 42 Munias from pet shop in Ulwe

NAVI MUMBAI: The forest department rescued 42 Munias and arrested two wildlife traffickers from Ulwe Node area of Panvel taluka on Thursday. Munias come under Schedule II, Part B of the Wildlife Protection Act, which states that the species is native to India and any attempt to illegally sell or harm them is strictly prohibited. Wildlife Welfare Association, seized 42 protected Muniya birds in Ulwe Node in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the traffickers, Devendra Lalchand Patil, a resident of Koparkhairane, Thane, and Haresh Damodar Patil, a resident of Pen, Raigad were produced before the Panvel court and remanded to two days of police custody.

With the help of the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), the forest department raided a pet shop located in Ulwe and found the caged birds. “We have a unit called Wildlife Conservation Enforcement that deals with combating wildlife trade. We received a tip-off and conducted the rescue,” said a representative of the WWA.

Among the species kept for illegal trade, officials found the Red Munia, the Scaly-breasted Munia, and the Tricoloured Munia. “These birds are often trapped from grasslands and sanctuaries such as Karnala and are reportedly sold at ₹700 a pair,” said a forest department official.

Environmentalist and NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar appreciated the team’s effort and said, “Many people are unaware that the exotic-looking birds they keep in cages are actually protected species.”

The raid was conducted under the guidance of deputy conservator of forests Rahul Patil, and the rescued birds are currently in the custody of the forest department. Officials said the operation has dealt a major blow to the illegal bird trafficking trade in the region. The two accused have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.