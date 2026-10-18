Three youths killed as bike falls into drain in UP’s Bhadohi

Three youths riding a motorcycle died when they fell into a drain along the Varanasi-Delhi highway after their bike went out of uncontrol near Itwa village under Aurai police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday. The accident occurred near Itwa village under Aurai police station area of Bhadohi district. (For Representation)

The three were returning home to Medinipur from Maharajganj when the accident occurred, police said. The motorcycle hit the divider before falling into a five-foot-deep drain, along with the riders.

The deceased were identified as Vivek Bind, 29, Suraj Bind, 20, and Vikas Bind, 19, residents of Medinipur village. After the accident, people nearby informed police and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where declared them dead.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings were underway, said additional superintendent of police Shubham Agrawal. (With PTI inputs)