Tired of living in fear of monkeys who not only enter their houses but also open refrigerators and flee with whatever food items they lay their hands on, angry villagers of Ghodbundar on Sunday met forest officials and the veterinary doctor at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and requested them to control the animals’ population. Forest dept to catch male monkeys to free Ghodbundar village from menace

From next week, forest officials along with a rescue team will catch the dominant male monkeys and release them in the forest so that others follow them, Monoj Patil, forest officer at SGNP, said.

Chandrakant Vaiti, one of the residents, said as they reside next to a forest area, leopards straying into their village is not uncommon. However, monkeys who travel in groups of 15 to 20 make it difficult for them to pass by the street, which is adjacent to the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway, he said.

Vaiti said the number of monkeys has increased manifold over the past few months. “We do not harm them, but the residents are living in fear, as many have been attacked by them. There has not been any serious injury yet but if their population grows further, it could be dangerous,” said Vaiti, who was present at the meeting with the forest officials.

Sometimes, people are even scared to venture out, said Savita Gavit. “There has been substantial damage caused by the monkeys in our houses. For the last several months our children have not been able to play outside or even walk without supervision by adults.”

Another villager, who refused to be named, said men have been asked by their wives to return home before sundown.

Patil said when someone feeds salty eatables to the monkeys, they are drawn to that place and the village which is just outside the forest boundary is an easier means for the animals to get food without climbing trees. “A female monkey gives birth twice a year due to which the population doubles in just one year.”

The forest officer has asked the villagers to lodge a formal complaint with the forest department so that they can send a request to sterilise the animals, “We have also requested the villagers to stop feeding the monkeys and not to harm them either.’

Vaiti said their village, which has a population of 5,000, is near a century-old Ghodbundar fort.

“During the British era, the port of Thane creek was used to transport horses which is how our village got its name,” added Vaiti, former deputy mayor of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

