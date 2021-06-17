‘Form a panel of Ram Bhakts to oversee spending of funds for Ram Temple’: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said a ‘non-political committee’ of devotees needs to monitor the spending of funds collected for the construction of the Ram Temple of Ayodhya. NCP’s demand comes at a time when allegations of scam arose regarding the purchase of land in Ayodhya which the Ram Temple trust has denied.

“A non-political committee of Ram bhakts (devotees) should be entrusted with the task of maintaining transparency in the spending of funds for temple construction,” Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The Ram temple's sanctity should be maintained. All Ram bhakts feel that the temple should be constructed in complete faith and trust. The allegations of corruption show how Lord Ram was used for political and economic gains,” he further added.

Allegations of scam in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple also led to clashes between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. The Sena mouthpiece Saamana had earlier sought clarification regarding the allegations levelled by AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi government, Pawan Pandey who alleged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai along with Anil Mishra purchased a piece of land worth ₹2 crore at an inflated price of ₹18.5 crore for the Ram Temple premises.

Earlier on Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also said the facts should be brought to the fore. “If there are allegations, facts need to be brought before people whose money and sentiments are attached to the project,” Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has faced criticism from the Opposition parties regarding the allegations of corruption. Shiv Sena also questioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath and said that he should also provide clarification since he was present at the bhoomipujan ceremony. “The Trust formed for the construction of the temple should clarify if the allegations are true or false. The temple's 'bhoomipujan' ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. They should also speak out,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said.