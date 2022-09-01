Former CIC targeted by sextortion gang, files complaint

Mumbai Former Central Information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has filed a complaint after a cyber frauds gang tried to extort money after making an obscene video call.

However, they failed to get any money from him as he immediately lodged a police complaint. The police are now investigating the case.

As per Gandhi’s complaint, he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. On accepting the call, Gandhi saw a woman taking off her clothes. He immediately disconnected the call.

A few moments later Gandhi received a message from the same number, which stated that the call has been recorded and that if he failed to pay them, she would send the same to his friends and relatives. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.

On August 29, Gandhi received a call from a person identifying himself as Rakesh Asthana (Delhi police commissioner). The person told Gandhi that as he had indulged in something obscene (the video call), should he take action on him?

“From the voice and the way of talking, it took no time for me to realize that it’s a fraud. Hence, I immediately disconnected the call and blocked the number too,” Gandhi said.

The imposter had saved his name as Delhi police chief on True Caller and also used his picture as a display picture (DP) on WhatsApp, but the cheater was unaware of the fact that Asthana retired from police service on July 31, 2022.

The first number using which the video call was made, was saved as Deepali Vyas and also has a DP of a girl on WhatsApp, but police suspect that the accused using a fake name and photo.

“I immediately disconnected the call, but those individuals, mostly the youngsters, who keep the call on for one to two minutes, would get harassed,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi on Tuesday filed a police complaint with the Santacruz police station. The police have registered an FIR under sections 385 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code and 66 (E) (intentionally or knowingly captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of any person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person) of Information Technology Act.

The former Information commissioner further added that there is no system in place where such fraud numbers can be traced immediately as such numbers are obtained either by using bogus documents or without submitting proof.

“In such cases, the sim card distribution vendors should be held responsible. It is important to bring some strict mechanisms in place regarding the authenticity/credentials of the SIM card user. By strictly enforcing rules and laws that curb the issuance of SIM cards to unauthorised persons, we may not be able to completely stop such (cyber) crimes, but we will at least bring some strict checks,” Gandhi said.