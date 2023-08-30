Court denies anticipatory bail to former Mumbai mayor

Mumbai: A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to Kishori Pednekar, former mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, and others, in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags worth more than ₹49 lakh for the victims of Covid-19 by the civic body. HT Image

The court said that there are serious allegations against Pednekar and hence, it is not the fit case to grant her anticipatory bail.

Denying the bail, the sessions court observed, “The allegations appear to be in respect of not protecting the interest of a public body like the MCGM, resulting in criminal breach of trust by the applicant being a public servant. Prima facie, the allegations show conspiracy involving misuse of powers and public money.

“The funds in question prima facie appear to be government money i.e., public funds. She appears to be involved in economic offences of huge amount, which is public money. So, the allegations need to be viewed seriously and considered as grave offences affecting the economy of the country and also causing serious threat or loss to the financial health of the country.”

The case was registered against Pednekar and some senior civic officials, including P Velrasu, IAS officer, and deputy municipal commissioner for allegedly purchasing body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic at inflated rates.

It is alleged that, M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd (VIPL), had allegedly supplied body bags for the Covid-19 victims to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at ₹6,719 a piece. The contract was awarded to VIPL even as the contract was already awarded to M/s Care One Solutions, to supply body bags at the rate of ₹2,583 per bag.

The contract was cancelled to award a fresh contract to VIPL which was over three times ( ₹1,500 per piece) what it had charged to other private hospitals or government authorities during the same period, an earlier inquiry had revealed.

According to the economic offences wing, Pednekar, unknown public servants and private persons, who were entrusted with the use of BMC funds, hatched a criminal conspiracy to favour VIPL, its directors and defrauded the BMC to the tune of ₹49,63,200.

The court after considering the facts, and arguments from both the sides, said, “There may be conspiracy involving misuse of powers and public funds. Whether the applicant, being a public servant, is involved in the alleged criminal breach of trust or not will have to be seen through thorough investigation.

“Therefore, without custodial interrogation it cannot be said that the applicant is not involved or falsely involved in the crime in question. The Investigating authority has to be given full freedom for investigation to secure several aspects or purposes in relation with the allegations,” said the court.