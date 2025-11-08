MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently booked a former general manager and project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹1.56 crore, during a two-year stint in Nagpur. Former NHAI official booked for ₹ 1.56 Cr disproportionate assets

According to CBI officials, the accused, A Kale, amassed the assets while he was posted at Nagpur from April 2022 to March 2024 under the NHAI, which is a part of the Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Kale had initially joined the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as an assistant engineer, but was later assigned to the NHAI, said CBI officials.

On March 3, 2024, Kale and a few others were booked for taking bribes from some of the NHAI contractors. CBI officials said in the latest case against him, Kale and a few others were booked under relevant sections of the prevention of corruption act for abetment and ‘intentionally enriching himself illicitly during the period of his office’. Officials added that the case came to light when on October 28, a CBI superintendent of police accused Kale of having acquired assets disproportionate to his income.

According to the complaint, the CBI, as part of its March 2024 case probe, had conducted several searches including at Kale’s house. At the time, the CBI had recovered and seized incriminating documents from Kale’s house related to movable and immovable assets in his name and in the name of his family members. The CBI had also found valuable jewellery and ₹42.5 lakh cash in Kale’s locker.

