MUMBAI: Speculations are rife once again that former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi, who represented Rajapur Assembly constituency for three terms, is reportedly considering switching allegiance to the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. While Salvi has yet to confirm the move, sources within both factions indicate that discussions are underway. Former Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi likely to join Shinde camp

Political observers said Uddhav Thackeray is making a last attempt to convince Salvi not to jump the ship, as his exit will dent the already hard-hit Sena (UBT) in the Konkan region.

Salvi, a veteran leader, faced a tough electoral battle in the recently held assembly elections, losing to Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Samant, the brother of Industries Minister Uday Samant. His political challenges intensified following the 2022 split in Shiv Sena when he remained with the Uddhav-led faction instead of joining Shinde.

Later, he found himself entangled in legal troubles, with the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigating him for possessing assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the campaign, he lamented financial difficulties after his accounts were sealed.

The Samant brothers have been consolidating their influence in the region. Kiran Samant, initially keen on contesting the Lok Sabha elections, was denied a ticket but later secured the Assembly seat from Rajapur, while his brother Uday Samant won from Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, Salvi struggled as many of his key workers shifted allegiance to Kiran Samant.

After his defeat, Salvi met Uddhav Thackeray and expressed dissatisfaction with Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership, particularly with senior leader Vinayak Raut. Sources within Shiv Sena (UBT) suggest that a major point of contention was the controversial Nanar refinery project—Salvi supported it, while Raut strongly opposed it.

Despite speculation, Salvi has remained silent, declining to respond to inquiries from HT. A few days ago, he publicly denied any plans to leave the Thackeray camp. Uday Samant, responding to reports of Salvi’s possible defection, stated, “We will discuss this with Shinde saheb. My brother has been taken into confidence.” However, Kiran Samant downplayed the likelihood of Salvi securing a position within the Shinde-led Sena, saying, “He is in touch with Shinde, but I don’t think he will be inducted and given an MLC seat.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are attempting to retain Salvi. Senior leader Anil Parab remarked, “Rajan Salvi is a dedicated worker. He has lost one election, but he can win another.” In contrast, Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut took a sharper stance, stating, “After his defeat, Salvi started talking about the BJP, but people did not respond. He called Shinde a traitor, and now he wants to join him. He can do anything for his own selfish goals.”