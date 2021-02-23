Four in Mumbai arrested with drugs worth ₹60 lakh
In two separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested four persons on Sunday and allegedly seized 3kg of charas and 2.613kg tramadol tablets, worth ₹60 lakh.
The Mumbai zonal unit of NCB seized 4,824 tablets weighing 2.613kg (a commercial quantity) of tramadol tablets at a professional courier at Damji Shamji Industrial Estate in Kamani area, Kurla (West).
The consignment was sent by Mohammad Anas who was traced to Delhi and arrested on Monday morning. During the investigation, NCB found that Anas had four previous cases registered against by the bureau, said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB.
Tramadol is a psychotropic drug that is medically prescribed as a painkiller. It is a scheduled ‘H’ drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and can only be dispensed under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.
Over the past few years, agencies have noticed that it has been abused as an intoxicating drug, due to which it was added to the schedule of psychotropic substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in 2018.
In the second operation, the Bandra unit of the ANC on Sunday evening arrested three drug suppliers from Kurar in Malad and allegedly seized 3kg of charas from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Sonu Rampal Singh, 29, Amar alias Ramshiromani Yadav, 33, and Chandan Chaurasiya, 24. All three accused are residents of Appapada area in Malad (East).
An ANC officer said the gang was active for more than two years and supplied charas to small drug peddlers in north Mumbai. They were also in touch with high-profile customers in Malad and Kandivli, said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (ANC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cyber police bust major online racket that duped 250K people nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s St George Hospital concludes trial for Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to reactivate all quarantine centres: Mumbai civic body chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹15 crore worth mobile phones, watches, gold seized by Mumbai Customs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 6 school drop-outs for duping 450 job aspirants across India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai for first time in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachiin Joshi remanded in judicial custody in ₹87-crore money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor electrocuted at Airoli near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indrani Mukerjea has no severe ailments: Prison authorities to Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 57k vaccinated on Monday: All you need to know about Covid in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 revenue dept staffers at Mantralaya contract Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto, taxi fares in Mumbai to increase by ₹3 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox