Navi Mumbai: A live wire snapped and fell into rainwater during a Dahi Handi celebration in Panvel on Saturday evening, leaving four people, including two nine-year-old children, with electric shock injuries. Police said the wire was being used to operate a water-shower installed beside the Dahi Handi and the current is suspected to have spread through rainwater that had collected at the spot. Four injured as live wire falls into rainwater at Panvel Dahi Handi

The incident took place at Line Aali, under the jurisdiction of Panvel City police station. According to police, the wire snapped and fell to the ground, coming into contact with the accumulated rainwater.

“As per preliminary findings, rainwater had accumulated at the spot and the electrical current is suspected to have spread through the water, resulting in four people receiving electric shocks,” said the investigating officer.

The injured were identified as Nilesh Nikam, 48, Rakesh Madhukar Murkute, 47, Chirayu Rakesh Murkute, 9, and Rinkle Mahesh Khadka, 9. They were taken for medical treatment and were later reported to be in stable condition.

Nikam subsequently approached the Panvel City police and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case against the event organisers under Sections 125 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are now investigating the electrical arrangements at the venue and whether adequate safety measures had been followed during the celebration. They are also examining what caused the wire to snap and fall into the water.