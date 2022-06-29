Four killed after tower crane collapse in Navi Mumbai, 2 others critical

In a tragic incident, four persons including two labourers, one crane operator and a car driver, died due to a crane accident Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening. They were working at an under construction site of City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) Taloja phase 2 project in Navi Mumbai

The accident occurred after the tower crane used to transport construction materials atop the housing project collapsed from the 14th floor and landed on them. Two more labourers are reported to be in a critical condition.

Also Read: Panchkula mishap: Two killed, one critically injured as crane rams into motorcycle

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the MGM hospital, Kalamboli.

Preliminary findings by Taloja police stated that the crane used to ferry construction materials malfunctioned.

“The entire machinery came down along with the crane operator and landed upon the labourers as well as a parked car with driver seated inside. The bodies were completely crushed. Identifying the remains was a challenge, “ an official said.

The contract of development work by CIDCO under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was given to a private construction company.

“The labourers were working for the construction company contracted for the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO housing project. Instructions have been given to the contractor for giving compensation of ₹7 lakh for families of deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured in addition to all medical expenses will be borne by the contractor,“ said an official from the PRO department of CIDCO.