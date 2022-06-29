Four killed after tower crane collapse in Navi Mumbai, 2 others critical
In a tragic incident, four persons including two labourers, one crane operator and a car driver, died due to a crane accident Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening. They were working at an under construction site of City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) Taloja phase 2 project in Navi Mumbai
The accident occurred after the tower crane used to transport construction materials atop the housing project collapsed from the 14th floor and landed on them. Two more labourers are reported to be in a critical condition.
The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the MGM hospital, Kalamboli.
Preliminary findings by Taloja police stated that the crane used to ferry construction materials malfunctioned.
“The entire machinery came down along with the crane operator and landed upon the labourers as well as a parked car with driver seated inside. The bodies were completely crushed. Identifying the remains was a challenge, “ an official said.
The contract of development work by CIDCO under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was given to a private construction company.
“The labourers were working for the construction company contracted for the Taloja Phase 2 CIDCO housing project. Instructions have been given to the contractor for giving compensation of ₹7 lakh for families of deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured in addition to all medical expenses will be borne by the contractor,“ said an official from the PRO department of CIDCO.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
