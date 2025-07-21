Mumbai: A picnic turned into tragedy after four members of a family were swept away by the ocean currents while swimming in Ratnagiri’s Are-Ware beach on Saturday. “There were sign boards prohibiting swimming but they ignored them,” said a police officer. Four members of a family drown at Ratnagiri beach

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6:30 pm on Saturday when the family went to Ratnagiri to visit their relatives and went to Are-Ware beach, where three women and one man of the family got into the water and started to swim. “They were swept away by the ocean currents and their bodies were recovered 30 minutes later,” the police said.

The deceased are identified as Uzma Sheikh, 18, Umera Sheikh, 29, Zainab Kazi, 26, and Junaid Kazi, 30.

The police rushed to the beach and launched a search operation. After 30 minutes, the bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent to Ratnagiri civic hospital for post-mortem examination.