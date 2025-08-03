MUMBAI: A youth organisation has accused Maharashtra’s Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) of violating state law by approving fee proposals from nearly 695 unaided professional colleges well past the statutory deadline of October 31, 2024. FRA approved fees for 695 colleges after deadline, claims student body

In a letter to the principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, Yuva Sena — the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT) — alleged that the FRA’s decision flouts provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fees) Act, 2015.

Kalpesh Yadav, state joint secretary of Yuva Sena, cited Clause 14 of the Act, which mandates that colleges submit their fee proposals by October 31 for the next academic year beginning in June. “If an institute misses this deadline, it cannot revise or hike fees for the upcoming academic year,” Yadav said, adding that colleges can only challenge FRA’s decision within 15 days, and FRA must deliver a final verdict before March 31.

“This year, the FRA repeatedly extended the deadline even after October 31 and has now allowed submissions until August 15. This is a blatant violation of the law,” Yadav claimed. He warned that if the state government fails to intervene, Yuva Sena is prepared to seek judicial remedy.

Responding to the allegations, FRA member Adv. Dharmendra Mishra acknowledged the statutory timelines but defended the authority’s actions. He said the FRA’s internal norms require colleges to seek annual fee approvals to ensure transparency and prevent unjustified hikes.

“Colleges are allowed to skip one year of revision — but only without increasing fees. In all other years, they must approach FRA for approval. If we reject late submissions outright, colleges might sidestep the process entirely and impose arbitrary fees on students,” Mishra said. He explained that the FRA accepts late submissions with penalties to ensure fees remain regulated.

Mishra also disclosed that one college has filed a petition in the High Court challenging the FRA’s functioning and the constitutional validity of the Act itself. “The matter has been pending for four years, but we are clear: all colleges must come to us annually for fee regulation. We will also recommend changes to the Act to formalise this requirement,” he added.

Directors missing from key FRA meetings

Yadav further raised concerns about poor departmental representation in FRA meetings. “As per the law, directors of technical and medical education departments are ex-officio FRA members. But they have skipped at least 205 meetings where college fees were finalised,” he said.

Another FRA member, while confirming these absences, said stronger departmental participation is essential for a more robust and accountable regulatory framework.