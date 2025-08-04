Mumbai: A 56-year-old businessman from Juhu was duped of ₹50,000 by an unidentified individual who allegedly impersonated his brother, who lives in the United States, and requested money for a medical emergency. The accused used a voice-altering software to sound like the businessman’s brother, said a police officer. Fraud impersonates bizman’s US-based brother, swindles ₹ 50k

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the businessman was at home and received a call from an unknown American phone number from a person who claimed to be his brother. The caller told the businessman that he was sick and needed money for treatment, after which the businessman sent ₹50,000 to a bank account, details of which were shared by the caller. The profile picture of the number was a photo of the complainant’s brother, the officer said.

“After a while, the businessman received another call requesting to transfer additional ₹50,000 to the same bank account. He sensed something suspicious and called his brother’s mobile number, which he had already had and learnt that his brother was fine and had not called him,” he added.

Based on the businessman’s complaint on Saturday, the police registered a case against the unidentified individual under Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.