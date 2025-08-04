Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fraud impersonates bizman’s US-based brother, swindles 50k

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 06:56 am IST

The businessman was at home and received a call from an unknown American phone number from a person who claimed to be his brother. The caller told the businessman that he was sick and needed money for treatment, after which the businessman sent ₹50,000

Mumbai: A 56-year-old businessman from Juhu was duped of 50,000 by an unidentified individual who allegedly impersonated his brother, who lives in the United States, and requested money for a medical emergency. The accused used a voice-altering software to sound like the businessman’s brother, said a police officer.

Fraud impersonates bizman’s US-based brother, swindles <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50k
Fraud impersonates bizman’s US-based brother, swindles 50k

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday when the businessman was at home and received a call from an unknown American phone number from a person who claimed to be his brother. The caller told the businessman that he was sick and needed money for treatment, after which the businessman sent 50,000 to a bank account, details of which were shared by the caller. The profile picture of the number was a photo of the complainant’s brother, the officer said.

“After a while, the businessman received another call requesting to transfer additional 50,000 to the same bank account. He sensed something suspicious and called his brother’s mobile number, which he had already had and learnt that his brother was fine and had not called him,” he added.

Based on the businessman’s complaint on Saturday, the police registered a case against the unidentified individual under Sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319 (2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Fraud impersonates bizman’s US-based brother, swindles 50k
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On