Frenchman arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2024 07:20 AM IST

French national arrested in Mumbai for smoking and defecating on a Paris-Mumbai flight. Booked under IPC and Aircraft Act.

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old French national was arrested by the Sahar police on Thursday for allegedly smoking onboard a Paris-Mumbai flight and defecating on his seat.

According to the police, the accused Gautier Henri Broux’s flight landed in the city around 10am on Thursday. The ground crew were already alerted about an unruly passenger onboard and security personnel had been placed at the arrival gate.

“The crew told us that he had not only smoked while the flight was mid-air but also defecated on his seat. After getting him a security clearance, we brought him to the Sahar police,” security personnel said.

Based on the statements of the crew members on board, the passenger was booked under section 336 (a rash act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Aircraft Act, 1936.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Frenchman arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight
