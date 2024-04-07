Frenchman arrested for smoking, defecating on Paris-Mumbai flight

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old French national was arrested by the Sahar police on Thursday for allegedly smoking onboard a Paris-Mumbai flight and defecating on his seat. HT Image

According to the police, the accused Gautier Henri Broux’s flight landed in the city around 10am on Thursday. The ground crew were already alerted about an unruly passenger onboard and security personnel had been placed at the arrival gate.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The crew told us that he had not only smoked while the flight was mid-air but also defecated on his seat. After getting him a security clearance, we brought him to the Sahar police,” security personnel said.

Based on the statements of the crew members on board, the passenger was booked under section 336 (a rash act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Aircraft Act, 1936.