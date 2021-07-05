Fresh Covid-19 cases hovering around 8K-10K in Maharashtra for a month

Amid concerns of a third Covid-19 wave hitting the state in the coming months, Maharashtra has seen its daily caseload stranded at the 8,000-10,000 mark for close to a month, according to health department data. Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 150 for over two weeks.

On Sunday, the state reported 9,336 cases and 123 deaths, along with reconciling 183 earlier deaths. A total of 3,378 more people recovered.

Experts said that the reason behind the stagnation in daily figures is due to over half a dozen districts still reporting large numbers of cases. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said, “The reason why we are not seeing a fall is because of the alarming number of cases from districts like Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The number of cases being reported in these districts needs detailed investigation. At the same time, we also need to ensure that the unlocking is mindful, and that we maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

According to the health department data, Kolhapur recorded 1,461 new cases, while Sangli and Satara recorded 1,073 and 764 fresh infections, respectively. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 553 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths. Of the total 123,225 active patients across the state, Pune tops with 18,242 active patients followed by Thane with 16,801 active patients and Kolhapur having 14,701 active patients.

Meanwhile, Dharavi, a former hotspot of Mumbai, reported zero cases for the fourth time in a month. A total of 6,901 cases have been recorded in Dharavi till now, of which 22 are active and 6,520 have been discharged.