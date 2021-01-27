Fuel prices rise again; petrol in Mumbai now at 92.86 a litre

Fuel prices in the city soared for the second day in the city, on Wednesday. The price of one litre of petrol is now ₹92.86 and one litre of diesel is ₹ 83.30.

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol cost ₹92.62, while one litre of diesel cost ₹83.03.

Earlier, the highest petrol price was recorded in October 2018 with a litre costing ₹91.34 in the city, while the highest price of diesel was recorded on January 14, costing ₹81.60 for one litre.

Citing difficulties in operations with the constant increase in fuel prices, transporters are now contemplating on protests.

“The people of the country and road transport sectors are adversely impacted by surging fuel prices. The situation is fomenting the crisis in the road transport sector. We are waiting for the budget as we expect some relief from the government in terms of excise duty. There is acute pressure on us to make a call to strongly to protest against the insensitivity of the government towards the rising fuel cost and making their operations economically unviable.” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Citizens have also expressed their displeasure with the increase in fuel and have asked both the central and the state government to lower the fuel prices.

“As local train services are not functional for all passengers, most of the people use two-wheelers and their vehicles for commuting. Fuel prices being on an all-time high in the city adds to the financial burden on most of us. The state and central government

should immediately take measures to bring the fuel prices under control. Value-added tax (VAT) should be decreased.” said Aishwarya Patil, a Mulund resident.