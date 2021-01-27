Fuel prices rise again; petrol in Mumbai now at ₹92.86 a litre
Fuel prices in the city soared for the second day in the city, on Wednesday. The price of one litre of petrol is now ₹92.86 and one litre of diesel is ₹ 83.30.
On Tuesday, one litre of petrol cost ₹92.62, while one litre of diesel cost ₹83.03.
Earlier, the highest petrol price was recorded in October 2018 with a litre costing ₹91.34 in the city, while the highest price of diesel was recorded on January 14, costing ₹81.60 for one litre.
Citing difficulties in operations with the constant increase in fuel prices, transporters are now contemplating on protests.
“The people of the country and road transport sectors are adversely impacted by surging fuel prices. The situation is fomenting the crisis in the road transport sector. We are waiting for the budget as we expect some relief from the government in terms of excise duty. There is acute pressure on us to make a call to strongly to protest against the insensitivity of the government towards the rising fuel cost and making their operations economically unviable.” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Citizens have also expressed their displeasure with the increase in fuel and have asked both the central and the state government to lower the fuel prices.
“As local train services are not functional for all passengers, most of the people use two-wheelers and their vehicles for commuting. Fuel prices being on an all-time high in the city adds to the financial burden on most of us. The state and central government
should immediately take measures to bring the fuel prices under control. Value-added tax (VAT) should be decreased.” said Aishwarya Patil, a Mulund resident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Maharashtra inoculates 41,470 healthcare workers in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police rescue kidnapped twin sons of builder in 2 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 7 of Covid-19 vaccination: Mumbai sees 68% turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise again; petrol in Mumbai now at ₹92.86 a litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Covid-19 Vaccine, lower prices bring back optimism in realty: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MNS files complaint against Maharashtra energy min over inflated power bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Declare disputed area Union Territory: Thackeray on Maha-K’taka border row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 15.3 degrees, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season
- The IMD had forecast that minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai would drop owing to cold winds from the north.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPCB issues closure notice to chemical unit in Palghar over pollution concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray to release book on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 2 injured as track-relaying machine breaks between Ambernath- Badlapur
- The labourer, who died, was working near the machine and he got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine, said a railway official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
95% of Mumbai suburban trains to resume service from Friday
- The additional local train services, being added from Friday in Mumbai, will only be available for the restricted categories of commuters allowed to travel on the network currently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Maharashtra handled farmers' stir maturely': Pawar jabs Centre over Delhi clash
- “From last 60 days, these farmers were sitting patiently, asking for the farm laws to be withdrawn but the government displayed no serious intentions,” said Pawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC order on ‘skin contact’ in sexual abuse to face test
- The HC stated that section 8 of the Pocso Act, which penalizes physical contact with sexual intent without penetration, did not apply here as the minor was still wearing her clothes when the accused groped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox