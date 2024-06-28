Ghatkopar hoarding collapse:SIT questions assistant municipal commissioner for around 8 hours

MUMBAI: The crime branch SIT on Wednesday questioned N ward assistant municipal commissioner Gajanan Bellale for around eight hours in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, which resulted in the deaths of 17 people and injuries to 74. Bellale has been called again for further questioning on Friday. HT Image

Bellale had issued a notice demanding ₹6.25 crore from Ego Media Pvt. Ltd, the company that installed the massive hoarding, on May 13, shortly after the billboard crashed into an adjoining petrol pump. However, in response to police inquiries, he stated that preparations for the demands against Ego Media had been ongoing since April, and it was coincidental that the notice was delivered on the same day as the collapse.

Bellale joined as assistant municipal commissioner of the N-ward in May 2023. Before him, Sanjay Sonawane held the position. “We will summon the previous assistant municipal commissioner of N-ward and record his statement as well,” said a police officer.

The notice was issued on May 13 when the illegal hoarding, measuring 140 by 120 feet, collapsed at 4 PM. The officer mentioned that the notice was delivered to Ego Media around 6:30 PM on the same day.

The state government has suspended the additional director general of police Quaiser Khalid, who was the commissioner of the Government Railway Police (GRP) when permission was given to erect the billboard. Khalid’s suspension follows two adverse reports by the state director general of police Rashmi Shukla and DG, GRP, Dr. Pradnya Sarvade. These reports blamed him for sanctioning the hoardings and petrol pump despite objections from the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

The police investigation into the crash also revealed that the business partner of Khalid’s wife received at least ₹55 lakh from Ego Media Pvt. Ltd, which erected the hoarding in violation of BMC norms. This business partner allegedly used the accounts of a dozen people to deposit the ₹55 lakh, which he later withdrew.

The police have recorded the statement of Govandi resident Mohammed Arshad Khan, who is said to be Quaiser Khalid’s wife’s business partner in a company called Mahpara Garments, which specializes in chikankari work. “But Khan has not received money in his bank account, and therefore, we are trying to investigate where the money went and who else is involved,” said an official.