Girgaum accident: School bus driver in police custody

MUMBAI: The 45-year-old school bus driver involved in the accident where a toddler died on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till January 30 by the Girgaon metropolitan magistrate court. Mumbai, India,Jan. 27: one-year-old Avir Vyas died after he came under a school bus at 10th and 11th Lane of Khetwadi, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

The police informed the court that medical and Regional Transport Office (RTO) reports are still awaited. The accused, Sambhaji Vakhare, told the police that the victims were in a blind spot of the bus and hence he could not see them.

The police said that despite being aware that his negligence could result in an accident, Vakhare allegedly started the bus without ensuring the road ahead was clear. “He is now claiming that the victims were in the blind spot,” a police officer said.

The accident occurred around 12:15 pm on Tuesday at 11th Khetwadi in the Girgaum area of south Mumbai. Chandrakala Vyas, 68, had come to pick up her granddaughter, Samiyara, a junior KG student at a school in Cuffe Parade. After the school bus arrived, Chandrakala picked up Samiyara, and while Chandrakala, Samiyara and one-year-old Abir, who was in her arms, were crossing in front of the bus, it suddenly moved forward.

The police said that Abir came under the front right tyre of the bus, Chandrakala’s left hand was crushed under the tyre, and Samiyara also sustained injuries. Abir was declared dead on arrival at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. Chandrakala is currently stable, while Samiyara suffered minor injuries.

Police said blood samples of Vakhare have been collected to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol. An RTO team also visited the spot and inspected the bus.

Chandrakala has two sons—Chanakya, a pilot, and Kewal, who runs a tiles business. Samiyara is Chanakya’s daughter, while Abir, who had celebrated his first birthday last month, was Kewal’s son, police said.

Vakhare was arrested by the DB Marg police and booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Advocate Sunil Pandey who appeared for the school bus driver argued before the court that his client has been falsely implicated. Pandey said that the negligence was on the part of the grandmother for crossing the road in front of a bus. He added that ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ was not applicable in this case.