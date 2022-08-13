Girl kidnapped by coaching class teacher rescued in 12 hours

Palghar: The police successfully rescued a 13-year-old girl from a remote farmhouse in Wada, Palghar district, in less than 12 hours after she was reported missing by the minor’s parents on Friday evening. The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a teacher, who owns coaching classes in Wada.

The police said that the teacher had a grudge against her for withdrawing enrolment from his coaching class.

The accused has been identified as Sameer Thakre, who owns and operates Chanakya private coaching classes. The minor first enrolled in the coaching class but then her parents decided against it, as the father is also a teacher.

On Friday evening when the girl was returning from her school, Thakre allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a remote farmhouse in Ainshet village in Wada taluka. The parent rushed to the cops for help after the child did not return home.

The cops dispatched a couple of teams to trace this girl who was finally reunited with her parents in less than 12 hours. We are exploring various angles of animosity between the two, said Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil.

We have sent her for a medical exam and will question her to get more details as to what exactly transpired, he added.

He kidnapped her as we had withdrawn her from his coaching classes, the girl’s father alleged.

While the cops have managed to arrest Thakre, they are hunting for two more accused who assisted him in this kidnapping.