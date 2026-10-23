GMLR project puts 1,524 trees on chopping block, activists warn of irreversible consequences
MUMBAI: The proposed felling of 1,524 trees for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project could further aggravate Mumbai’s rising heat and pollution, undermine its ecological balance and threaten the health of residents, environmental activists have warned, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to withdraw the proposal
MUMBAI: The proposed felling of 1,524 trees for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project could further aggravate Mumbai’s rising heat and pollution, undermine its ecological balance and threaten the health of residents, environmental activists have warned, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to withdraw the proposal.
In a letter to the BMC’s Tree Authority, the Watchdog Foundation, a civic and commuter rights non-governmental organisation (NGO), has objected to the proposed felling and transplantation of trees for the fourth phase of the GMLR, stretching from the Western Express Highway in Goregaon to Airoli Toll Naka in Mulund, as well as the improvement of the junction of the Eastern Express Highway and the GMLR.
Trustees Nicholas Almeida and advocate Godfrey Pimenta said the loss of the trees could have irreversible consequences for the city’s environment, affecting biodiversity, air quality and urban temperatures.
The foundation’s objection follows a Tree Authority notice published on October 22, inviting citizens to submit objections and suggestions on the proposal. Pointing to the unusually hot and humid conditions prevailing in Mumbai in October, the foundation said the city needed more green cover to combat rising temperatures and pollution, rather than infrastructure projects that would further deplete it. “Development cannot come at the cost of destroying the very environment that sustains us,” Pimenta stated, adding that the proposed loss of trees raised questions about the environmental cost of infrastructure development.
The foundation has urged the civic administration to explore alternatives that minimise tree loss and protect the city’s remaining green cover. It has also appealed to elected corporators to oppose the proposal, arguing that the interests of the environment and residents must be safeguarded.
According to the BMC notice, the proposal has been submitted by the executive engineer of the GMLR Bridge Department.
However, a civic official from the BMC’s bridges department said the trees could not be saved as they stood in the way of the project. “These trees are coming in the way of the GMLR project and there is no option but to fell them. Nothing can be done to save them,” the official said.
The civic body has invited objections and suggestions within seven days of the notice’s publication. A hearing has been scheduled for October 30, from 4.30pm to 6pm, at the office of the superintendent of gardens and tree officer in Byculla.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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