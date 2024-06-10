Goregaon police book promoters of Kalpataru Group for duping home buyers

The Goregaon police have filed a case against the promoters of Kalpataru Developers following a directive from the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) court, which ordered the police to take action against Kalpataru Radiance for failing to hand over possession of flats to more than 700 home buyers for over a decade. Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been applied.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on 6 June 2024 at the Goregaon Police Station against Parag Munot, Mofatraj Munot, Ismail Kanga, Devesh Bhatt, Narendra Lodha, and Om Prakash Mehta under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the MPID Act. The FIR was filed in accordance with the order issued by the MPID court.

Iswarlal Vanjara, one of the affected home buyers, approached the court seeking intervention. In his statement to the police, Vanjara alleged that Kalpataru had been delaying possession without any justifiable reason, employing tactics to frustrate home buyers, many of whom are senior citizens. "Many aggrieved senior citizen buyers like me who have not received homes for over 10 years had reached out to courts seeking intervention to get possession of our homes," Vanjara stated.

The 61-year-old complainant in the FIR revealed that in October 2014, he had booked a flat in a Kalpataru project at Siddharth Nagar for a total consideration of ₹2.20 crore and signed the letter of intent. By 2018, Vanjara claimed to have made the entire payment.

According to the complaint, the developers have collected ₹17.68 crore from other flat buyers and failed to provide them with possession until 2022, prompting the buyers to seek legal recourse. "We have registered the FIR and are investigating the case. We will call the accused to record their statements," said a police officer from the Goregaon police station.