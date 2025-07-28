Mumbai: The police arrested a government official and his mother for alleged abetement of suicide after his 42-year old wife took her life on Saturday night. The duo had allegedly been harassing the woman for money. Government official arrested for abetment of wife’s suicide

According to the Samata Nagar police, the deceased’s brother said that his sister’s in-laws had been harassing her over a dowry issue, and the constant mental and physical harassment had driven her to suicide.

The couple had gotten married in 2003, but soon afterwards her mother-in-law would often taunt her for not paying a significant dowry. Following the taunts, her father had eventually given her about 90g of golden bangles, but it was still not enough.

The deceased’s brother told the police that her husband would often beat and abuse his wife and pressure her to ask her father for more money. The police said that in 2023 the father had allegedly given the accused ₹12 lakh, and in 2024 another ₹10 lakh, but the harassment did not cease.

The victim’s brother said, “My sister’s husband would often insult her and would tell her that he was a high ranking government official and she did not deserve to live with him.” The brother added that the accused assaulted the deceased with a stick after she went to meet her sick father who had cancer.

The police said that elders of both families had decided to meet on Sunday to address the harassment, but after the accused refused to go, the deceased hanged herself at her residence in Kandivai around 11pm on Saturday.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the deceased’s 48-year-old husband and mother-in-law. “We arrested the accused on Sunday,” said Nikita Kolapkar, police sub-inspector of Samata Nagar Police Station.