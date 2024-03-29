Govinda joins Shinde’s Sena, likely to be fielded from Mumbai North West

MUMBAI: Actor and former Congress MP Govinda Ahuja joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, at an event held at the party’s office Balasaheb Bhavan in Nariman Point on Thursday. The film star, well past his prime in the Hindi film industry, is likely to be fielded by chief minister Shinde from the Mumbai North West constituency, where he will face Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, an Aaditya Thackeray aide. Actor Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at Balasaheb bhavan on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

After the announcement, senior Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, Amol’s father, however told HT, “Govinda will begin with campaigning for the party. It is not decided if he will get a ticket. Shiv Sena is also looking at actors Sachin Khedekar and Sharad Ponkshe for the seat.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I quit politics in 2009, and now I am back after nearly a 14-year-old vanvas,” said Govinda after being inducted into the party’s fold. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) five-term MP Ram Naik. However, he was later slammed by the opposition for his poor performance as an MP. In the past he claimed to have initiated the quadrupling of the Borivili-Virar suburban railway line.

At the formal event today Shinde jested that the Virar ka chokra’s step-up might lead to the extension of the coastal road from Kandivili to Virar. Shinde also said, “Bollywood industry is very big. Govinda-ji will act as a link between the government and the film industry.”

The actor said, “Mumbai’s film city is the foundation of modernity. Many changes have been seen in the city after Eknath Shinde became the CM. Mumbai is looking beautiful.”

“He has only taken an entry. The MVA is united; we will give him a big fight and win,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar, of the actor who ruled the marquee in the ’90s with films like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Coolie No 1’.

He was the common man’s hero, which worked to charm the electorate when he was on the campaign trail as a Congress man. His stardom started fading away from 2006, and he subsequently ended up playing second fiddle to superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in films like ‘Bhagam Bhag’ and ‘Partner’.

A film producer who did not wish to be named said, “With the exception of Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar, most actors have not been able to use their clout in politics. Govinda did not achieve much as a politician earlier. As he is no longer busy as an actor, he may be able to channelise his energies into doing some good for people.’’

Soon after his time with the Congress, Govinda had told this reporter that he was “devoted to the constituency” in his stint as a politician; “in fact, films took a back-seat in those five years because I was busy with my political work”.

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani said, “Govinda was at the top of his game as a film star during in the earlier period as a politician. He is not so big now in the industry but will give his 100 per cent and shine through once again.”