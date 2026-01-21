Govt inaction behind Wadala salt pan land encroachment: Salt commissioner

Mumbai: Dumping of construction debris, encroachments and unauthorised commercial activities have been continuing on Wadala’s salt pan lands for years due to inaction by various government departments, the salt commissioner has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The operator of the three plots in question received a status quo order from the Bombay high court, with proceedings still underway (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The operator of three adjoining parcels of salt pan land at Wadala, measuring more than 84 acres, has been “taking undue advantage” of the inaction by authorities other than the salt department “by allowing the truck parking, dumping of construction waste and debris, arranging marriage functions etc,” the commissioner told the NGT via an affidavit dated December 22.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance with a petition filed by the nonprofit Vanshakti in 2024, which alleged that debris dumping began on the plots began around 2019 and intensified during the pandemic. The plots fall under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) - 1, where debris dumping and construction are restricted.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Times saw massive piles of debris, nearly three storeys high in some parts, across the three plots in Wadala, adjacent to the Eastern Freeway, and adjoining land parcels. The debris had been pushed into low-lying and waterlogged areas abutting mangroves, reclaiming land incrementally.

Festering problem

Plots in the area were leased out to various salt manufacturers several decades ago. Though the leases terminated in 1996, many salt pan operators filed civil suits against the government and declined to hand back possession. The operator of the three plots in question received a status quo order from the Bombay high court, with proceedings still underway.

Stalin Dayanand, director, Vanashakti, said salt pan lands act as critical ecological buffers, absorbing tidal flows, supporting mangroves and reducing flooding risk, particularly in eastern Mumbai.

“Salt pan leases expired long ago, yet the government is making no effort to take back control,” Stalin said.

Debris dumping at the three plots had been going on for years and slums had come up on large parts. The development plan had also been altered to regularise encroachments and categorise the area as residential, he alleged.

“Dumping happens at night, material is pushed into water bodies. This is a systematic effort to give away government land to private entities,” Stalin said.

Efforts by salt dept

In the affidavit before the NGT, the salt commissioner listed a series of actions taken by the salt department over the years to tackle debris dumping and encroachment.

A complaint flagging illegal dumping of construction waste and unauthorised parking was lodged with Wadala police on January 23, 2025, following site inspections carried out by the salt department, the affidavit said.

The district collector was informed repeatedly through official letters, including on March 27, 2025, in which the salt department said that since it did not have physical possession of the land, it could not take coercive action and had no option but to repeatedly alert other authorities and seek intervention.

On April 3, 2025, the collector convened a meeting of concerned departments and directed joint inspection and debris removal. The next day, officials from the civic body, the salt department and the mangrove cell conducted a joint site inspection, and an action plan with estimated costs for debris removal and clearing of encroachments was submitted later that month.

The salt department sent a reminder in June 2025, but action was taken on ground, the affidavit said.

“The collector is the only authority who can take action in this case,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official familiar with the matter told HT. “We have written to the collector, seeking action against those dumping debris and encroaching on salt pan lands. Cases have also been registered against several people.”

District collector Aanchal Goyal said fencing of the land was underway, and debris and encroachments would be cleared subsequently.

“Ensuring that the area is fenced first is of utmost importance. Additionally, investigation into who has been doing this is underway,” the collector said.

The mangrove cell did not respond to calls or text messages from HT. A Wadala police officer also did not respond to calls or messages.