MUMBAI: The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has moved a plan to strengthen safety on the accident- and landslide-prone Kashedi-Parshuram Ghat section of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway. The ministry has floated two tenders worth a combined ₹15.55 crore for special repairs and construction of service roads, an official told HT. Govt issues tenders to strengthen landslide-prone Kashedi-Parshuram Ghat. (HT ARCHIVE)

The proposed work combines repairs at vulnerable points with service roads along the Kashedi-Parshuram Ghat. The first tender, valued at ₹8.02 crore, covers special repairs at Parshuram Ghat from 202 km to 205 km and 149.51 km to 150 km of the national highway. The second tender, valued at ₹7.52 crore, is to provide road safety measures on a 43.8-km stretch from 161.60 km to 205.40 km covering the Kashedi-to-Parshuram Ghat section.

The plan to strengthen safety measures comes against the backdrop of recurring landslides, road failures and serious crashes on the stretch, particularly during the monsoon. In July this year, a major landslide on the Kashedi Ghat section brought traffic to a complete halt for around 12 hours, with debris and trees covering a 250-to-300-metre stretch of the highway. At the same time, smaller landslides and boulder falls were reported in the Parshuram Ghat section, highlighting the vulnerability of the entire corridor during heavy rain.

The proposed works are crucial because the authorities have identified slope instability as a recurring threat in the area. Previously, MoRTH identified critical landslide-prone locations at Parshuram Ghat, including stretches between 200.31 km and 201.48 km where slope protection measures were proposed. “For motorists, there are multiple signages at frequent intervals warning them of loose rock fall and landslide-prone zones,” the MoRTH official said.

The ghat has a history of accidents and requires more than the usual safety measures. The Ratnagiri district disaster management plan identifies Parshuram Ghat among around 22 landslide-prone locations on national highways in the district. The plan records seven major landslide incidents in Ratnagiri that resulted in 47 deaths and damage to 16 houses. Among them was the July 2021 landslide at Pedhe in Chiplun taluka in which three people died.

The ghat has continued to see landslide incidents since then. In July 2022, a landslide blocked the Mumbai-Goa National Highway at Parshuram Ghat, forcing authorities to temporarily shut the road. During the monsoon of the same year, the authorities imposed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement and night-time traffic due to concerns of further landslides.

Construction activity has also resulted in a fatal accident. For example, in February 2022, a landslide struck the ghat section while the highway’s widening work was underway, burying two earth-moving machines and killing an operator. The incident prompted renewed concern over the safety of hill-cutting and road construction in the unstable terrain.

In November 2024, a collision involving a state transport bus, a truck and a car occurred while traffic was being regulated through a single lane, leaving several people injured and causing a major traffic disruption.

Accidents continued even after sections of the highway were widened. For instance, in April 2026, a car carrying four tourists overturned at Parshuram Ghat after the driver reportedly lost control. One passenger was killed and three others were seriously injured.