Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Govt permits toll for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel

Ateeq Shaikh
Oct 16, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Maharashtra has approved toll charges for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, set to cost ₹18,838.40 crore, aiming to cut travel time significantly.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has permitted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to charge toll on Thane Borivali twin tunnel when it’s ready.

The decision was taken by the urban development department, on Monday, to recover the construction cost for the infrastructure project underneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A government resolution announcing the move was released subsequently.

The government will notify the toll levy once the project is closer to completion -- scheduled for mid-2028. The current proposed toll is 200 for light motor vehicles, sources shared.

Slated to be built at a cost of 18,838.40 crore, the state government has categorised the project as a “vital urban transport project” to reduce travel time between the two suburbs from the current 90-120 minutes to around 15 minutes.

Of the 11.85 km length, the tunnel will measure 10.25 km, while the remaining 1.60 km will be the approach roads. To fund the 3+3 lane project, 15,071 crore will be secured from financial institutions. The remaining amount will be from MMRDA’s internal accruals.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
