MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has permitted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to charge toll on Thane Borivali twin tunnel when it’s ready. Govt permits toll for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel

The decision was taken by the urban development department, on Monday, to recover the construction cost for the infrastructure project underneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A government resolution announcing the move was released subsequently.

The government will notify the toll levy once the project is closer to completion -- scheduled for mid-2028. The current proposed toll is ₹200 for light motor vehicles, sources shared.

Slated to be built at a cost of ₹18,838.40 crore, the state government has categorised the project as a “vital urban transport project” to reduce travel time between the two suburbs from the current 90-120 minutes to around 15 minutes.

Of the 11.85 km length, the tunnel will measure 10.25 km, while the remaining 1.60 km will be the approach roads. To fund the 3+3 lane project, ₹15,071 crore will be secured from financial institutions. The remaining amount will be from MMRDA’s internal accruals.