Govt to brand major cities at G20 meetings

Govt to brand major cities at G20 meetings

Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has planned to use the G20 meetings to be held in the state as an opportunity to brand its major cities.

In a review meeting held by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the former said the government should use the opportunity for branding of the cities, including Mumbai. The culture and history of the state and these cities should be showcased as it would reach all over the world, the state administration was told.

With India getting the presidency of G20, 161 meetings/events will be held in the country, of which 14 will be held in four cities of Maharashtra—Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur. A meeting of the Development Task Force of G20 will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16, while the meeting of the Task Force on Infrastructure will be held in Pune on January 16 and 17. Mumbai will host the maximum number of the meetings. A ringside event will be held in Nagpur on March 21 and 22.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Shinde asked the administration to stress on beautification and cleanliness of these cities. “The opportunity when representatives from several countries are coming should be used to brand our state and cities,” according to the CMO.

Fadnavis suggested that the local administration should involve citizens and private organisations in the initiative. The state government has appointed a committee comprising four officers for the purpose. “Gave directions to showcase the culture, history and tradition of our Maharashtra to the guests coming from all across the world,” Fadnavis tweeted after the meeting. “On this occasion, we must take Maharashtra and its grandeur to the people of the world,” he added.

Saturday, December 03, 2022
