Govt waives increased service charges for 56 MHADA colonies in Mumbai

NAGPUR: The Maharashtra government has decided to waive increased service charges for 56 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies in Mumbai amounting ₹384 crore. The decision was announced by housing minister Atul Save on Friday during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature. HT Image

Save was responding to a question raised by senior BJP member Pravin Darekar, who demanded that escalated service charges for these colonies be scrapped immediately to provide relief to the mostly middle class, Marathi residents. Till March 2019, the service charge levied by MHADA – which covers various facilities such as maintenance of water pumps and salaries of housekeeping staff – for cessed buildings was ₹250 per month. But in April 2019, this was hiked to ₹500 per month, with a 10% increase every subsequent year. Accordingly, every apartment owner in the colonies was served a notice seeking increased taxes ranging ₹1-1.5 lakh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Speaking in the legislature, Save said the difference between old and new taxes for the 56 colonies was ₹384 crore, which the government would cover for MHADA. He said the decision to waive the escalated service charges was taken to ease the financial burden on residents.

Darekar had earlier facilitated a meeting between chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, housing minister Atul Save and representatives of MHADA housing societies in Goregaon to address the issue. He and fellow house member Prasad Lad had diligently pursued a resolution to this issue.

Following Save’s announcement on Friday, Darekar expressed gratitude on behalf of MHADA colony residents, saying the decision would greatly reduce their financial burden.