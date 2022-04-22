GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details
With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours.
According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him. “The day the accused fled with ₹82.50 lakh was the first day of his work and the agency that hired him did not know anything about him apart from his name and that he resided at Koparkhairane. No document of the accused was allegedly collected by the agency,” senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil, from NRI Coastal police station said.
On the day of the incident, the driver had asked the agency to credit the day’s wages of ₹800 to a GPay number belonging to his friend. The friend was traced and he gave details about the accused.
“Having a police NOC along with residential proof is a must for every agency to collect while hiring a person. In cases where there are no details about the accused, cracking the case becomes difficult. Hence, we take action against such agencies found to be not following the norms,” Navi Mumbai commissioner of police, BK Singh, said.
-
Commuters suffer as BEST drivers go on flash strike for salary dues
Several passengers travelling by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking buses suffered commuting woes during the peak hours on Friday after drivers of the leased buses went on a flash strike for the second day. The drivers went on a protest in the bus depots from Friday morning as their contractors delayed their salaries by up to two months. Passengers stated they had to travel by shared auto-rickshaw and taxis which charged them extra.
-
Security tightened outside Matoshree as Rana, wife plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai After independent Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament Navneet Rana threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday, security has been tightened outside the chief minister's Bandra house. Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers also gathered outside the Bandra house and even staged protests outside the couple's house in Khar. The Shiv Sena leaders said that they plan to stop the couple outside their residence in Khar.
-
Heatwave to return next week in Delhi
Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark next week. The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The IMD predicted the maximum temperature may increase by three to five degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India during the next five days.
-
Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases; 68 fresh infections in Mumbai
Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503, a health department bulletin showed. This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day; a day ago, as many as 179 people tested positive for the infection, while the corresponding tally for April 19 and 20 stood at 137 and 162, respectively.
-
19% in 12-15 years age group double vaccinated against Covid in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, around 78% of those in the 12-15 years age group have got their first dose while 19% have received their second as well. Till now, 37,104 students in the age group of 12-15 years have got their first dose while 9,097 have got the second dose. In the age group of 15-18 years, a total of 80,175 students have got their first dose and 62,195 got their second.
