GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details

With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours.

According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him. “The day the accused fled with ₹82.50 lakh was the first day of his work and the agency that hired him did not know anything about him apart from his name and that he resided at Koparkhairane. No document of the accused was allegedly collected by the agency,” senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil, from NRI Coastal police station said.

On the day of the incident, the driver had asked the agency to credit the day’s wages of ₹800 to a GPay number belonging to his friend. The friend was traced and he gave details about the accused.

“Having a police NOC along with residential proof is a must for every agency to collect while hiring a person. In cases where there are no details about the accused, cracking the case becomes difficult. Hence, we take action against such agencies found to be not following the norms,” Navi Mumbai commissioner of police, BK Singh, said.