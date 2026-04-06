MUMBAI: After the LPG carrier Green Sanvi successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on April 3, another vessel, Green Asha, crossed the Gulf of Hormuz on Sunday, according to a report issued by the directorate general of shipping Green Asha makes her way out of the Strait of Hormuz

After Green Asha’s exit, only one LPG vessel, Jag Vikram, remains in the region and is waiting for further instructions from the Indian Navy for its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, two LPG tankers had crossed the strait and reached India.

Green Sanvi, carrying 46,655 metric tonnes of LPG, is expected to arrive at Dahej, located in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, on April 7. Meanwhile, LPG carrier BW TYR is currently in Mumbai, discharging cargo through ship-to-ship transfer operations at the city’s outer port limits. Another vessel, BW ELM, was diverted to Ennore in Chennai on April 4.

In the earlier week, Jag Vasant reached Kandla in Gujarat’s Kutch, carrying 47,612 metric tonnes of LPG, while Pine Gas delivered 45,000 metric tonnes at New Mangalore.

The shipping ministry’s report said that 16 Indian vessels are currently in the Persian Gulf (west of the Strait of Hormuz), four in the Gulf of Oman (east of the strait), one in the Gulf of Aden, and two in the Red Sea. Of these, five vessels in the Persian Gulf belong to the Shipping Corporation of India. The report added that four vessels bound for West Asia are stationed at major Indian ports.

The report also noted that around 20,000 Indian seafarers are in the wider Gulf region. Of these, 528 are onboard Indian-flagged vessels, 433 in the Persian Gulf and 95 in the Gulf of Oman. As of April 5, a total of 1,479 seafarers have been evacuated by various shipping companies.