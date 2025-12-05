HC allows Saibaba trust to pay 11L for veteran actor’s illness

MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, in Shirdi, to extend financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, 86, best known for his portrayal of the revered saint and spiritual master in two films, including Manoj Kumar’s, ‘Shirdi ke Sai Baba.’ Sudhir Dalvi Check and Raza Murad - 20th Anniversary of Creative Eye at The Club Andheri - HT Photo by Amlan Dutta 12.10.2007

A plea was filed by the Trust in the first week of November, upon learning about Dalvi’s precarious health as he battled sepsis at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, where he was admitted for a month in October. “Taking into consideration the faith of people and the role played by the veteran actor, such help can then be extended,” the division bench of justice Vibha Kankanwadi and justice Hiten Venegaonkar said on November 24.

Advocate Anil Bajaj, who represented the Trust, informed the court that the ad-hoc committee constituted by the court, under the district judge, had decided to give financial assistance to the veteran actor, as he was in need of ₹15 lakh for medical treatment. He added that the Trust learnt about the family’s financial need after the actor was hospitalised. It had received a letter from Shiv Sena functionary and a trustee Rahool Kanal stating the need for the resources. Kanal underscored that “since his role had helped propagate the thoughts of Shree Sai Baba, the trust should extend financial assistance for his treatment”.

After hearing the Trust’s lawyer on November 20, the court asked him to file an affidavit explaining the actor’s financial condition and the strain to bear the hospital bills, along with documents detailing the treatment he was receiving.

Accordingly, the Trust filed an affidavit of the ailing actor’s wife, Suhas, where she pointed out that her husband was bed-ridden for a month and was now under care at home aided by two caretakers and a physio-therapist. She said the family was told an improvement in his health would be visible only after a year. After perusing the actor’s medical record and other details, the judges were “convinced about the need for financial assistance” and added that such a move by the Trust was permissible under Section 17(2)(2)(o) of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (Shirdi) Act, 2004.