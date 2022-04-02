HC grants bail to accused in 2011 Kurar quadruple murder case
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has granted bail to Hemant Gupta, one of the accused in the Kurar quadruple murder case of June 2011, primarily because of the delay in concluding the trial and the fact that he had already spent over 10 years behind bars.
The incident came to light on June 6, 2011, when partially burnt bodies of the victims – Chetan Dhule (24), Ganesh Karanje (24), Bharat Kudle (27) and Dinesh Ahire (26) -- were found in deserted hills in Appa Pada area near Kurar village.
According to the police, they were kidnapped by local goon Uday Pathak’s gang members, taken to the deserted hilly area and killed. Their bodies were burnt in an attempt to destroy evidence, police said, adding that the incident took place a day after the victims assaulted Pathak in Kurar village.
A single-judge bench of justice Anuja Prabhudessai noted that the role attributed to Gupta was limited to abducting Ganesh Karanj. The judge said evidence of approver Vaibhav Chavan revealed that Gupta and other accused -- Manoj Gujar, Amit Soni and Babu Chintale -- had on Pathak’s instructions abducted and brought all the four victims near a temple.
Chavan further revealed that when Pathak reached the spot, he told the other accused to take the victims to Appa Pada forest, saying they will remove their clothes and leave them naked in the jungle, but on reaching the deserted forest area Pathak decided to kill all of them and accordingly all of them were killed and their naked bodies were burnt.
“There is no material on record to prima facie indicate that he (Gupta) was involved in committing murder or that he had knowledge that the four captives were abducted for causing their death,” said the court. “Prima facie he was not a party to a criminal conspiracy to cause the death of these captives.”
The court also took into consideration the fact that in August 2017, the trial court was directed to expedite the trial. Two months later, the high court had directed the trial court to try to complete the trial in ten months. However, during the course of the hearing on Gupta’s bail plea, when the high court again sought a report, the trial court has sought one more year, saying 24 witnesses have been examined and 17/18 witnesses are yet to be examined.
“Considering the role attributed to the applicant and also because he is in custody for over 10 years and the trial is not likely to conclude for another one year, in my considered view this would be a fit case to release the applicant on bail,” said the court, ordering Gupta to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.
-
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
-
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
-
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
-
Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics