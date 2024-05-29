HC grants bail to accused involved in highway robbery

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Jivan Ramesh Jadhav, one of the 11 accused involved in a dramatic highway robbery case in 2022, due to insufficient evidence against him. The incident occurred on August 6, 2022, when a truck carrying copper wire scrap was intercepted by another truck on the Bhiwandi-Vasai highway. HT Image

According to the complaint filed by Samtonsh Ramsundhar Paal, his truck was intercepted by another truck carrying four men. During the ensuing altercation, one of the accused fired a shot, injuring Paal in the knee. As the passersby started gathering, the accused fled.

Jadhav, identified as accused number eight, was arrested along with ten others. The charges included robbery and firearms violations. However, during the hearing, significant discrepancies were noted. The counsel representing Jadhav highlighted that while the initial police report mentioned only four attackers, the chargesheet named 11 accused individuals. Furthermore, no Test Identification Parade (TIP) was conducted to confirm the suspect’s identities, despite the first informant’s ability to describe the attackers based on their clothing and physical appearance.

Justice Milind N Jadhav referenced earlier bail orders from August and October 2023, granted to other accused. In these orders, the court found insufficient evidence against the accused. The lack of specific allegations and evidence against Jadhav, coupled with the principle of parity, led to the decision to grant him bail.

Jadhav’s bail conditions include a surety and/or personal bond of ₹30,000, along with the submission of his Aadhar card, permanent residential address proof, and bank account details.