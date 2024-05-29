 HC grants bail to accused involved in highway robbery | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants bail to accused involved in highway robbery

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Bombay HC grants bail to Jivan Ramesh Jadhav in 2022 highway robbery case due to lack of evidence. Incident involved truck interception and gunfire, leading to Jadhav's arrest.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Jivan Ramesh Jadhav, one of the 11 accused involved in a dramatic highway robbery case in 2022, due to insufficient evidence against him. The incident occurred on August 6, 2022, when a truck carrying copper wire scrap was intercepted by another truck on the Bhiwandi-Vasai highway.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the complaint filed by Samtonsh Ramsundhar Paal, his truck was intercepted by another truck carrying four men. During the ensuing altercation, one of the accused fired a shot, injuring Paal in the knee. As the passersby started gathering, the accused fled.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Jadhav, identified as accused number eight, was arrested along with ten others. The charges included robbery and firearms violations. However, during the hearing, significant discrepancies were noted. The counsel representing Jadhav highlighted that while the initial police report mentioned only four attackers, the chargesheet named 11 accused individuals. Furthermore, no Test Identification Parade (TIP) was conducted to confirm the suspect’s identities, despite the first informant’s ability to describe the attackers based on their clothing and physical appearance.

Justice Milind N Jadhav referenced earlier bail orders from August and October 2023, granted to other accused. In these orders, the court found insufficient evidence against the accused. The lack of specific allegations and evidence against Jadhav, coupled with the principle of parity, led to the decision to grant him bail.

Jadhav’s bail conditions include a surety and/or personal bond of 30,000, along with the submission of his Aadhar card, permanent residential address proof, and bank account details.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC grants bail to accused involved in highway robbery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On