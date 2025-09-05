MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed a man to take up cleaning and mopping work at the Grant Medical College and Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Hospital (JJ Hospital) in south Mumbai for 15 days after finding that he had assumed a fake identity to file a complaint against Zee Entertainment over its TV serial ‘Tum Se Tum Tak’. HC orders man to clean, mop JJ hosp premises for 15 days over frivolous complaint

The serial, scheduled for release on Zee 5 on June 16, 2025, contained inappropriate content that could hurt public sentiments, the complainant who identified himself as Sunil Mahendra Sharma alleged. The complaint was received by the Maharashtra cyber police on June 12, based on which a notice was issued to Zee Entertainment directing the company to refrain from telecasting the serial until completion of the enquiry.

On July 4, Zee Entertainment approached the high court, challenging the notice dated June 30. When the company tried reaching the purported complainant, Sunil Mahendra Sharma, at the residential address mentioned by him in the complaint, the building’s security guard said no such person resided in the premises, Zee Entertainment stated in its complaint.

On July 8, a division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad directed the police officer concerned to produce the complainant before the bench, along with his Aadhaar card, voter identity card, and proof of permanent address. The police officer then conveyed to the court that Sharma had been traced to a different address, which was not mentioned in the complaint dated June 12.

Sharma was produced before the court the same day. On checking his identity documents, the judges found that they belonged to a certain Mahendra Sanjay Sharma, not Sunil Mahendra Sharma.

The court then directed the complainant to affix his signature on a sheet of paper, which was compared with the signature on his identity documents. To the surprise of the court, the signatures did not match. The complainant, however, claimed that he had assumed a different identity to protect himself as he was filing a complaint against a big media house.

On August 12, the division bench rejected Sharma’s contention regarding assuming a different identity and noted that the frivolous complaint was filed with mala fide intent. The judges expressed their dissatisfaction over the negligence of the investigating officer (IO), saying a senior police officer was expected to verify the credentials of a complainant before acting on the complaint.

“The IO failed to exercise due diligence. His carelessness is evident and cannot be condoned,” the court said.

Filing such complaints lead to deliberate obstruction in the administration of justice, the court noted and directed Sharma to take up community service – that is, cleaning and mopping work at JJ Hospital – for 15 working days in lieu of further proceedings for his misconduct.

Sections 23 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) defines community services as a form of punishment that benefits the community while section 4(f) enlists the offences including defamation for which such punishment may be meted out.

“In the event of default or non-compliance, it is made clear that the complainant shall be liable to face proceedings for contempt of court, in addition to prosecution under the relevant provisions of the BNSS,” the court concluded.