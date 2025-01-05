MUMBAI: The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday censured the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its apathetic response to encroachments on a 200-year-old Jewish cemetery in Panvel. A bench comprising chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Amit Borkar expressed displeasure over the civic body’s failure to file its affidavit as directed earlier. HC raps Panvel civic body for inaction on encroachments in Jewish cemetery

“Where is your affidavit? You were supposed to file it by 16 October. Why are you taking the court for granted? It is a matter of encroachment over a cemetery. Is it not important?” the court asked MV Thorat, representing the PMC.

India is home to 3 historically distinct Jewish communities: the Bene Israel (”Sons of Israel”), the Cochin Jews, and the Baghdadi Jews, and is projected to comprise 4,000–5,000 people now. Among these, around 90% are settled in MMR.

The case stems from a petition filed by the Jewish Heritage Trust, alleging illegal trespass and encroachment on land reserved for the Jewish community’s burial rituals. Despite ongoing proceedings in various legal forums, including the charity commissioner, Raigad sessions court, and a magistrate court in Panvel, the municipal corporation has reportedly failed to take any substantive action against the alleged encroachers.

Encroachment menace

The cemetery, which spans 15,000 square metres and includes a holy Israel lake used for the ritualistic cleansing of bodies before burial, has been a cornerstone for Jewish communities in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Karjat, and Khopoli for two centuries. According to the petition, the encroachments include hoardings and unauthorised structures allegedly raised by construction companies such as City Global Construction, MS Built Height, and Mahalaxmi Construction.

The petitioner claims that the holy lake is being misused by encroachers for discharging drainage waste, and that an illegal slaughterhouse is operating within the encroached area. Furthermore, graves in the cemetery have reportedly been destroyed to facilitate these constructions.

Community appeals ignored

The Jewish Heritage Trust, through trustee Raymond Gadkar, has stated that repeated complaints to the PMC since at least 2019 have gone unanswered. The trust is seeking directives from the court to compel the PMC to act against the encroachments and to prevent further damage, including the discharge of waste into the holy lake.

As the matter continues to unfold, the High Court’s sharp rebuke underscores the urgent need for accountability and protection of cultural and religious heritage.

History of the Jewish cemetery in Panvel

Established: Early 19th century

Significance: One of three Jewish cemeteries in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Features: Burial ground and holy Israel lake used for the ritual cleansing of bodies

Serves communities in: Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Karjat, and Khopoli

Cultural importance: Central to Jewish burial rites and rituals for over 200 years.