HC seeks ED’s response in Chavan’s plea contesting arrest

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent custody by the ED as illegal. Chavan, reportedly close to Aaditya Thackeray, was apprehended on January 17 in connection with alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichadi by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the Covid-19 pandemic. HT Image

In his petition, Chavan emphasised his non-involvement as an accused in any offence, and claimed his arrest was illegal. He further contended that the special judge overlooked the lack of prima facie evidence proving his culpability under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In response, the bench of justice PD Naik sought the ED’s response, while directing Chavan to incorporate details from his recent remand order in his petition.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On January 22, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court had extended Chavan’s ED custody till January 25. On Monday, he was presented before the special court, and the special prosecutor for ED sought an extension of his custody remand, arguing that further interrogation was imperative.

The ED initiated its probe following a September 2023 FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police. The FIR alleged irregularities amounting to ₹6.37 crore in the distribution of khichadi. The investigation into BMC’s Covid-19 contracts expenditure prompted the ED’s involvement.

According to the EOW, Force One Firm, which was awarded the contract for khichadi distribution by the BMC, was ineligible and secured the contract due to Chavan’s political influence. Primarily engaged in sand blocks and security services, Force One allegedly supplied lesser quantities of khichadi than contracted, resulting in financial gains. Notably, approximately ₹37 lakh was transferred from Force One Firm to Chavan’s bank account during the period under investigation.

Chavan purportedly represented himself as an employee of the firm to receive the funds, which the EOW suspects is kickback for facilitating the contract through political influence. The case, registered on September 2, implicates all accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The high court is scheduled to reconvene on February 12 to further deliberate on Chavan’s petition.