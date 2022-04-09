HC to FTII chairman: Consider recalling suspension order of professor for criticising Modi govt
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) recently directed the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune to reconsider the suspension order of a faculty member against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated after he posted messages on Facebook criticising the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice G A Sanap on April 1 also directed the chairman to inquire under which authority the director – Bhupendra Kainthola proceeded to issue the order placing Indranil Bhattacharya under suspension, even though the chairman had not approved the proposal submitted in that behalf, and submit his report to the court.
The bench noted that under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, only the appointing or disciplinary authority or other authority empowered by the President of India, can place a central government servant under suspension. The bench also noted that in Bhattacharya’s case, though the chairman of FTII was the disciplinary authority, the suspension order was issued by the director.
“It is; therefore, prima facie appears that the director of the Film and Television Institute has exceeded his authority in placing the petitioner under suspension,” said the bench. “We are of the prima facie view that the impugned suspension order is illegal and needs to be considered properly.”
Bhattacharya has moved the high court challenging the July 19, 2019 order passed by Kainthola, placing him under suspension with immediate effect pending a disciplinary inquiry. He had primarily challenged the order contending that the charge sheet was not served upon him and the inquiry officer was not appointed to conduct the disciplinary proceedings in two of the three charges levelled against him.
In his petition, Bhattacharya contended that the vindictive action started after he lodged a complaint with the chief vigilance commissioner with regard to the functioning of the institute. He was served three show-cause notices in May and June 2019, one of which specifically “charged” him with posting messages on Facebook criticising the central government and also the party in power, the BJP. He had argued that the Facebook account was a private account and the action sought to curtail his fundamental freedom of speech and expression.
He further contended that the notices were issued on the presumption that a government employee cannot criticise policies and programmes of the government and its functionaries. His petition will now come up for further hearing on April 20.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
-
Uttar Pradesh government allows private schools to hike fees
Private schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be able to increase the fees for the new academic session 2022-23. In an order issued here, the state government eased the restrictions it had earlier imposed on schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7. The order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.
-
IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow launch joint accelerator programme
With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark of IIT-Kanpur have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator programme. IIML EIC,, Yamini Bhushan Pandey, said. Technopark@iitk is the technology partner in the programme. The programme is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace.
-
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
